BPSC 67th Main 2022: Exam scheduled at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check important details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC 67th Mains 2022 exam schedule at the official website. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The 67th Combined Competitive Mains examination will be a three days long exam. The BPSC 67TH Main 2022 is scheduled to be held on December 29, 30 and 31, 2022.

The BPSC 67th Main 2022 admit card will be released on the official website one week prior to the commencement of the examination.

BPSC 67th Main 2022: Exam timings

On December 29, the exam will be conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm and on December 30 and 31, the exam will be conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

BPSC 67th Main 2022: How to check