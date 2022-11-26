Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BPSC 67th Main 2022: Exam scheduled at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check important details here

BPSC 67th Main 2022 exam schedule has been released at the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

BPSC 67th Main 2022: Exam scheduled at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check important details here
BPSC 67th Main 2022 Exam schedule has been released | Photo: PTI

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC 67th Mains 2022 exam schedule at the official website. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The 67th Combined Competitive Mains examination will be a three days long exam. The BPSC 67TH Main 2022 is scheduled to be held on December 29, 30 and 31, 2022. 

The BPSC 67th Main 2022 admit card will be released on the official website one week prior to the commencement of the examination. 

BPSC 67th Main 2022: Exam timings

On December 29, the exam will be conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm and on December 30 and 31, the exam will be conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Read: KMAT 2022: Last date to apply today, check steps to apply here

BPSC 67th Main 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 67th Mains 2022 admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.