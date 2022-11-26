Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

KMAT 2022: Last date to apply today, check steps to apply here

KMAT 2022 application window will close today. Candidates can still apply at kmatindia.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

KMAT 2022: Last date to apply today, check steps to apply here
KMAT 2022 application window to be closed today | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will conclude the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 registration window today (November 26). Eligible and interested candidates can still apply for the management entrance online from the official website -- kmatindia.com. The KMAT 2022 admit card will be released on December 1 and the exam is scheduled to be held on December 4. 

KMAT is conducted every year by the KPPGCA to give candidates admission to the MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates need to complete graduation in any discipline to appear for the KMAT exam.

KMAT Karnataka 2022: How to apply

  • At first, go to the official website of KPPGCA-- kmatindia.com
  • Then on the homepage click on the “KMAT Karnataka registration” link and complete the registration process
  • Next login and fill out the KMAT 2022 application form, upload the documents and pay the application fee
  • Finally submit the application form and take a printout of it.

Read: NTA NEET UG 2023 exam notice soon: Exam pattern, important documents, application process here

KMAT 2022: Other details 

The documents that are required to upload at the time of filling out the application form include academic marksheet or certificates, mobile number, valid email ID, adhaar card, scanned photograph, scanned signature, and banking details. Candidates while registering online also need to pay the KMAT application fee of Rs 1,000.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.