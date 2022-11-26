KMAT 2022: Last date to apply today, check steps to apply here

KMAT 2022 application window to be closed today | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will conclude the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 registration window today (November 26). Eligible and interested candidates can still apply for the management entrance online from the official website -- kmatindia.com. The KMAT 2022 admit card will be released on December 1 and the exam is scheduled to be held on December 4.

KMAT is conducted every year by the KPPGCA to give candidates admission to the MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates need to complete graduation in any discipline to appear for the KMAT exam.

KMAT Karnataka 2022: How to apply

At first, go to the official website of KPPGCA-- kmatindia.com

Then on the homepage click on the “KMAT Karnataka registration” link and complete the registration process

Next login and fill out the KMAT 2022 application form, upload the documents and pay the application fee

Finally submit the application form and take a printout of it.

KMAT 2022: Other details

The documents that are required to upload at the time of filling out the application form include academic marksheet or certificates, mobile number, valid email ID, adhaar card, scanned photograph, scanned signature, and banking details. Candidates while registering online also need to pay the KMAT application fee of Rs 1,000.