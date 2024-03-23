Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today: Know when, where to check BSEB Inter results online

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today: Officials informed that the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 will be announced tomorrow at 1.30 pm.

Bihar School Examination Board is all set to declare BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today, March 23, 2024. Bihar board 12th result will be announced at 1.30 pm. Once released, candidates can check their Class 12 board results on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB Class 12 board examination, or the Intermediate examination was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The exam for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was conducted in February 2024. The practical examination for Inter was conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2024, in the state.

Bihar board 12th result 2024: Result websites

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Result 2024: How to Check