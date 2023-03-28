Search icon
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 update: BSEB Class 10 result likely to be out today, know date and time

It is likely that the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 will be released today on the official website of BSEB, check the date and time for the result release here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 or BSEB Class 10 result today, March 28, on the official website of the board, later in the day.

The BSEB Bihar Board is expected to confirm the date and time of the Bihar Class 10th result 2023 in the first half of the day today. Further, media reports have claimed that the results will be out in the second half of the day.

According to multiple media reports, the Bihar Board Class 10th results 2023 are expected to be out today, March 28, at 2 pm in the afternoon. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official website of BSEB, results.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 10 results 2023: Websites to check results

  • results.biharboardonline.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to check Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Matric results tab.

Step 3: Type in your login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your Bihar Board Class 10 result will be out on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for further notice.

This year, a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1500 examination centers across the state. The results will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar during the press conference today.

