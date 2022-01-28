BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 Operation Theatre Assistant posts at becil.com – Check salary, eligibility

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for 26 Operation Theatre Assistant Vacancy on a contract basis for deployment in Government Hospital/Delhi/NCR. The last date to apply is February 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, becil.com.
BECIL Operation Theatre Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Operation Theatre Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 26
Pay Scale: 20,202/- (Per Month)
BECIL Operation Theatre Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done B.Sc OR 10+2 with Science with 05 years of experience.
Age Limit: As Per the BECIL Rules
Application Fee: Pay the application fee through Net banking/ Debit card/Credit card etc.
For General/OBC/Women/Ex-Serviceman Candidates: Rs. 750/-
For SC/ST/EWS/PH Candidates: Rs. 450/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BECIL website becil.com.
Starting date for online application submission: January 25, 2022
Last date for online application submission: February 12, 2022
BECIL Operation Theatre Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written exams and interview.
BECIL Operation Theatre Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification: becil.com/vacancy