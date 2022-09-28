Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Mangalore private hospital dean Dr Urban JA D’Souza goes missing, still not traced

Dr Urban D’Souza, private medical college dean still has not tranced since Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Mangalore private hospital dean Dr Urban JA D’Souza goes missing, still not traced
Photo: PTI

The dean of a private medical college in the City reported missing on Sunday, 25 September and has been traced yet. A missing complaint was filed under Mangaluru South police.  Dr Urban J Arnold D’Souza was reported missing from his house in Valencia. As per PTI reports, Dr Urbun D'Souza had told his wife that he was going to a nearby shop and left home on his two-wheeler late on Sunday night.

He has since been missing since then and later his mobile phone was also found to be switched off. A missing complaint has been filed at Mangaluru South police station. Police said his mobile phone location was last traced to a place near Ullal beach.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: 'Want condoms too?': Bihar IAS officer's shocking reply to girl's sanitary pad request, watch

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.