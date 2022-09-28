Mangalore private hospital dean Dr Urban JA D’Souza goes missing, still not traced

Photo: PTI

The dean of a private medical college in the City reported missing on Sunday, 25 September and has been traced yet. A missing complaint was filed under Mangaluru South police. Dr Urban J Arnold D’Souza was reported missing from his house in Valencia. As per PTI reports, Dr Urbun D'Souza had told his wife that he was going to a nearby shop and left home on his two-wheeler late on Sunday night.

He has since been missing since then and later his mobile phone was also found to be switched off. A missing complaint has been filed at Mangaluru South police station. Police said his mobile phone location was last traced to a place near Ullal beach.

(With inputs from PTI)

