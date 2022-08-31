Search icon
AP TET 2022 Answer Key released at aptet.apcfss.in: Here's how to check

AP TET 2022 answer key has been released on the official website--aptet.apcfss.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

AP TET 2022 Answer Key | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET answer key has been released by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh at the official website-- aptet.apcfss.in.Candidates can submit their objections against the AP TET Preliminary answer key, if any. 

The window to raise objection for AP TET 2022 answer key will close on September 7. After that, the final answer key will be released on September 12 and results will be announced on September 14, 2022.

AP TET 2022 answer key: How to check

  • Go to the official website of the exam, aptet.apcfss.in.
  • Click on the AP TET 2022 answer key link on the home page.
  • Enter your login details and submit.
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download.
  • Calculate your expected score using the answer key.

