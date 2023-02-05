Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 to be released shortly at slprb.ap.gov.in, know how to download

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022: The preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on February 19, 2023 in two shifts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 to be released shortly at slprb.ap.gov.in, know how to download
File photo

State Level Police Recruitment Board to release admit card for AP Police SI exam 2022 today (February 5, 2023). Candidates who are going to appear for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspectors of Police can download the admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI exam 2022 admit card will be released today at 11 am and will be available to download till February 19, 2023. The preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on February 19, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of AP Police at slprb.ap.gov.in.
  • on the home page, click on the AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AP Police SI recruitment drive in Andhra Pradesh will fill 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SLPRB.

READ: NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Application process for 193 Nurses, other posts to begin soon, check vacancy details

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 596 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.