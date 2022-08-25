AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 update: Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supply result expected this week at bie.ap.gov.in

File photo

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) to declare the Inter Andhra Pradesh Supplementary soon. As per media reports, AP Inter Supplementary result is likely to be declared this week. However, the AP Inter Supplementary result date has not yet been officially announced. Once declared, candidates can check the official website of BIEAP-- bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 to the examination venue or they will not be allowed to appear for the same.

AP Inter supplementary exams 2022 were held from August 3, 2022 to August 12, 2022.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP Inter Supplementary Result Option.

Click on the AP Inter 2nd year supplementary results link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth and fill in the captcha code.

Click on the submit button.

Botsa Satyanarayana, the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, announced the AP Inter 2022 results in June. A total of 67.26 per cent of students cleared the AP SSC Class 10th Results 2022 this year.

This year the pass percentage of girls are higher than boys. Girls' AP SSC 2022 exam, pass percentage is 70.7 per, Boys’ pass percentage is 64.02 per cent.

Out of the 2,99,085 girl students who appeared for the AP SSC 2022 exams, 2,11,460 have passed. Whereas, out of 3,16,820 boys, as many as 2,02,821 have qualified.