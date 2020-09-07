Unlock 4: Delhi Metro resumes operations with strict safety measures

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on Monday as the part of 'Unlock 4', after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19.

After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) welcomed passengers on Monday amid strict safety measures.

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on Monday as the part of 'Unlock 4', after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19, as it warned Delhiites against expecting a pre-lockdown travel experience, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and to talk less while travelling "to prevent the possibility of short-range aerosol transmission".

"Though the DMRC is making all efforts to provide passengers with continuous and seamless travel experience, with the carrying capacity of a train being reduced to around 20%, it will be a challenge to regulate passengers who may head to a station with the expectations of pre-lockdown travel experience. The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to `talk less` during travel in the Metro to prevent the possibility of short-range aerosol transmission," a statement from the DMRC said.

"We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing," Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

In phase 1, metro services will be resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

Other lines will be opened over the next five days. "Try to stagger travel timings for office/home to the extent possible so that the carrying capacity offered with new norms can be reasonably utilised by creating a travel pattern in which people are not rushing to the station in peak hours," the statement added.

The DMRC also urged the public to use earmarked gates and comply with the new norms and regulations for a comfortable and safe commuting experience.

"To maintain orderliness and to regulate the flow of passengers with social distancing norms, only one or two gates will be kept open for entry/exit. Passengers are advised to check the earmarked gate numbers and their location in advance form the DMRC website," the statement said.

It further added, "Apart from the frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has deployed an additional 1,000 officials to assist and guide passengers with the new norms of travel. The staff has been instructed to manage the passengers with a positive attitude. All passengers are requested to cooperate with the personnel on duty and to keep listening to announcements for updates on your journey/services."

The DMRC further said that the carrying of Smart Card (with online recharge) was a must as tokens would not be available and all cash transactions would not be permitted, adding that it will not be providing services to stations that in containment zones for any given day in any of the states.

Initially, the metro will be run in two slots -- 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm till September 10. Only Yellow Line of Delhi Metro railways -- from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre -- will be operational in phase I. From September 11, the train will run from 7 am to 1 pm, 4 pm to 10 pm. Delhi Metro will run from 6 am to 11 pm from September 12. The other routes of Delhi Metro -- Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurgaon Line -- will start operating from September 9.

