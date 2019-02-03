Two nabbed by Delhi police for stealing two wheelers for joyride

Two auto lifters were nabbed by the Delhi police for allegedly stealing high-end two wheelers. The duo jumped into crime to fund and enjoy an impressive trip with their girlfriends in snowfall areas, police said on Saturday.

The duo accused have been identified as Ravi Singh Bhadoriya (27) and Sukhvinder Singh (23), both residents of Uttam Nagar, said the police.

On Friday, police received information regarding two persons, who were involved in multiple case of theft, were roaming in Vipin Garden area, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). Thereafter, a trap was laid and duo was apprehended with two stolen bikes, he said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that after recent outing with their girlfriends, they decided to have a party in snowfall areas of Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh but did not have enough resources, except few motorcycles stolen during last few months, he added.

They decided to steal good high-end motorcycles especially Royal Enfield to drive into mountains and have an impressive outing with girlfriends, the DCP said.

After stealing the bikes, they used to roam with their girlfriends and later sell those on throwaway prices, police said, adding six bikes and one scooter recovered from their possession.

Police said, prior to their arrest six cases have been worked out.