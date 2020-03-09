Headlines

Delhi

Tahir Hussain's brother held by police for alleged involvement in Delhi riots

According to police sources, Shah Alam was also present in the building in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh when the violence took place.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 01:49 PM IST

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain's brother on Monday was held for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots as police have found evidence after continuously raiding his residence. Tahir is already arrested in the matter.

According to police sources, Shah Alam was also present in the building in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh when the violence took place.

On Sunday (March 8), Tahir's father, son and a few neighbours who were also accused of helping Tahir in inciting riot and murder of Police Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma were arrested by the Delhi Police. Police will also interrogate Tahir's wife once as she returns back to her residence. 

Tahir Hussain was arrested on March 5 for his alleged involvement in the murder of Ankit Sharma. During interrogation, he revealed that he fled to Nehru Vihar in Mustafabad and stayed in Okhla for two days while he was absconding. Next day, he was produced before a Delhi court and sent to 7-day police custody.

The investigation against Tahir and family began after IB officer Ankit Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar filed a complaint against him for being behind the killing. The IB officer Sharma body was found from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The violence in the areas of northeast Delhi, including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Bhajan Pura and Mustafabad left at least 54 people dead and over 250 people were injured.

