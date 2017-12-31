Outlets arrange for cabs for party-goers

To ensure that they do not drink and drive, and reach home safely after partying, a lot of outlets are arranging for cab facility

Restaurants and pubs in the city have become proactive towards the safety of their customers ahead of the New Year's Eve. To ensure that they do not drink and drive, and reach home safely after partying, a lot of outlets are arranging for cab facility.

Inderjeet Singh Banga, owner of Prankster, said: "Safety of our customers is definitely of prime importance. At the same time, we don't want them to compromise on their enjoyment, with concerns about who will drive them back home. Hence, we are offering special arrangement to pick and drop them on Sunday."

Sahil Sambhi, who runs Molecule, has tied up with cab aggregators Ola and Uber for diners who think they won't be able to drive back home after downing a few drinks.

Vault Cafe, Junction are some of the other places in the Capital which are taking measures to avoid cases of drunk driving.

Umang Tewari, a restaurateur, said: "Traffic in Delhi-NCR becomes unruly, especially on days such as NYE. Constant checking, fog, unpredictable traffic, and alcohol intake, all factors are not safe to add to your positive party vibes. So, we are doing pre-bookings for transport."