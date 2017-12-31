Outlets arrange for cabs for party-goers

Headlines

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Once richer than Mukesh Ambani, now Rs 7,99,893 crore poorer: Anil Ambani’s business empire collapsed because…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Once richer than Mukesh Ambani, now Rs 7,99,893 crore poorer: Anil Ambani’s business empire collapsed because…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

Weight loss tips: Quick and easy oats recipes to lose extra kilos

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

DNA | Religious freedom report or propaganda report; why is India mentioned in every report of US?

DNA | In Delhi vs Centre, win for Kejriwal as SC says Delhi govt controls administrative services

DNA : How can public exchange Rs 2,000 notes?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Homeworld

world

Outlets arrange for cabs for party-goers

To ensure that they do not drink and drive, and reach home safely after partying, a lot of outlets are arranging for cab facility

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Dec 31, 2017, 03:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Restaurants and pubs in the city have become proactive towards the safety of their customers ahead of the New Year's Eve. To ensure that they do not drink and drive, and reach home safely after partying, a lot of outlets are arranging for cab facility.

Inderjeet Singh Banga, owner of Prankster, said: "Safety of our customers is definitely of prime importance. At the same time, we don't want them to compromise on their enjoyment, with concerns about who will drive them back home. Hence, we are offering special arrangement to pick and drop them on Sunday."

Sahil Sambhi, who runs Molecule, has tied up with cab aggregators Ola and Uber for diners who think they won't be able to drive back home after downing a few drinks.

Vault Cafe, Junction are some of the other places in the Capital which are taking measures to avoid cases of drunk driving. 

Umang Tewari, a restaurateur, said: "Traffic in Delhi-NCR becomes unruly, especially on days such as NYE. Constant checking, fog, unpredictable traffic, and alcohol intake, all factors are not safe to add to your positive party vibes. So, we are doing pre-bookings for transport."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress worked in B-grade films, one role changed her life forever, earned massive fame but then…

Delhi-NCR rains: IMD issues yellow alert as heavy rainfall continues; check routes to avoid

This Indian batsman hit the most half-centuries, it’s not Kohli, Dhoni, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Pandya

Monsoon live updates: Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow; 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE