HomeDelhi

Delhi

License for CCTVs will lead to 'bribery': CM Arvind Kejriwal

The committee, headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, was in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:05 AM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that a panel set up by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal that has recommended "mandatory permission from police" to install CCTV cameras, would "increase bribery".

A six-member committee, constituted by Baijal in May, was likely to regulate the installation of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the Capital, a source had said. The committee, headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, was in the process of preparing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras across the city.

"L-G's committee recommends mandatory license/permission from police to install CCTV cameras by pvt or govt bodies. All existing CCTVs will also need police license. Height of license Raj in 21st century. Nowhere in the world is such a license reqd (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

The installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi remains a subject of controversy with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the L-G Anil Baijal fighting over the control of the project. The national Capital, so far, has at least 2.5 lakh CCTVs in public areas, the number which the AAP plans to increase by 1.4 lakhs.

The installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi was one of the key electoral planks of the AAP in 2015 to improve the security and safety of the citizens. The project has been a bone of contention between the AAP government and the L-G

In another tweet, the chief minister claimed that mandatory provisions for installation of CCTV cameras would increase bribery. "What will police see before giving CCTV license? On what basis will police give license? It will only increase bribery. Its a huge blow to women safety becoz all existing cameras in Del will have to be removed till they obtain license n all new CCTVs will have to wait for license (sic)," Kejriwal said.

STALLING WORK

In May this year, Kejriwal along with his ministers and legislators held a dharna near L-G's office accusing him of stalling the AAP government's ambitious project to install 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the city at the "behest of the BJP".

