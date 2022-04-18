Jahangirpuri violence: Fresh tensions in Delhi after police attacked by family of accused

File photo

After the communal clashes in Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, fresh reports of violence are emerging from Jahangirpuri today after an investigation team of Delhi Police was reportedly attacked by the family of one of the accused in the incident.

According to officials, a Delhi Police investigation team came under attack on Monday when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during clashes in Jahangirpuri that erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti rally in the area.

Several visuals emerged from the clashes in the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, out of which one video showed a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the clashes in Jahangirpuri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a police team of the northwest district had gone to the suspect's house in CD Park Road for a search and examination of his family members.

"His family members pelted two stones at the police team. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained. The situation is completely under control now," she said, as per PTI reports.

Delhi Police has arrested a total of 21 people and apprehended 2 juveniles in a case of communal violence that erupted during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

Not just in Delhi, but communal violence has been reported in several other states including Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Before this, clashes had broken out in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal during Ram Navami processions.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Jahangirpuri violence: 2 juveniles among 23 arrested in Delhi’s Hanuman Jayanti rally clash