Heavy rains with dust storm bring mercury down in Delhi-NCR

In a big relief to people living in Delhi-NCR, rains accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital region on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a notification earlier on Friday that Delhi-NCR will witness a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rain with wind speed 40-60kmph in the evening.

Dust storms and dark clouds were witnessed in many areas of Noida, while mild to moderate showers were also reported from some places. The showers brought the mercury down, while strong winds brought some relief from the rising humidity.

Trees were uprooted near Windsor Place in Delhi following heavy rain and strong winds on Friday.

Delhi | Trees uprooted near Windsor Place following heavy rain & strong winds pic.twitter.com/mPRSF0PiiT — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

Bahadurgarh, Kharkhoda, Gohana, Gannaur, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Manesar, Gurugram, Rewari, Bawal, Sohna, Nuh, Bhiwadi, Siwani, Loharu, Palwal, Hodal, Aurangabad, Tizara(Haryana), Baraut, Bagpath, Khekra, Jattari, Greater-Noida, Agra, Tundla (UP) and adjoining areas are likely to receive rainfall with a thunderstorm during the next two hours.

Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed parts of Delhi-NCR last week also. Trees were uprooted in some parts of the capital due to strong winds. The sudden rains brought relief to Delhiites bringing down the temperature in the capital.