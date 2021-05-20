Cyclone Tauktae: Delhi records coldest May day in 70 years, air quality 'satisfactory'

Delhi's maximum temperature during the day was less than Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius) up in the north.

Delhi recorded the coldest day of the month of May in at least 70 years after incessant rains were recorded in the national capital due to the impact of Cyclone Tauktae.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. A low of 24.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 13, 1982, as per IMD.

"Today, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest maximum temperature since 1951," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in the month of May in 35 years, the Meteorological Department said.

The national capital had recorded 60 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period on May 24 in 1976.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 60 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, Delhi's maximum temperature during the day was less than that of Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius) up in the north.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Air Quality Index

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its air quality in the 'satisfactory' category for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to rainfall and strong winds, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The city had recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 78 on Wednesday. It was 93 on Tuesday.