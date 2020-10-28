Delhiites continue to breathe poisonous air as AQI remains 'very poor'

Residents of Delhi and its adjoining areas continue to breathe poison as the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category.

The concentration of major air pollutant PM 2.5 in the morning hours reached 353 at some places, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). It is worse than that of the PM 2.5 levels recorded on Tuesday morning.

At the Indira Gandhi International airport, the level of PM 2.5 pollutant was recorded at 332 while it was 344 at Delhi University.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida, the AQI was 353.

In Gurgaon, the AQI deteriorated from 'moderate' on Tuesday to 'very poor' on Wednesday morning.

In an attempt to curb the increasing air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government recently launched the `Red Light On, Gaadi Off` campaign as part of its 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' (War Against Pollution) initiative. Along with this, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had also announced the launch of a campaign starting on Monday to include the citizens of the capital in raising awareness on air pollution