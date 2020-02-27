Delhi violence live updates: Kejriwal announces compensation to families of those killed, injured

As clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters claimed several lives in the north-east district of Delhi, a tense environment continues to prevail even though no fresh incidents of violence were reported on Wednesday.

While security personnel conducted flag marches in different parts of the area, senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others have appealed for peace to be maintained in the national capital.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was charged with bringing the violence under control, visiting the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi, assured that the situation is well under control and that the law enforcement agencies are doing their jobs.

Heavy deployment of security forces was witnessed in affected areas. Drones were also deployed in order to monitor the situation in these areas.

On Wednesday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also visited the most-affected northeast district.

Here are the live updates on Delhi violence

No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared: Arvind Kejriwal on allegations against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Under Delhi Govt's 'Farishte' scheme of free-of-cost medical treatment at any private hospital, those affected in this violence can get medical treatment. Compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to families of those who have died: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

2:30 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi High Court makes Centre a party in the North East Delhi violence case. Delhi violence case: Delhi High Court asks Centre to file a response in the case and lists the matter for April 13

2:25 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi Police tells High Court that in a conscious decision, they've decided not to file an FIR for hate speech against anyone at this stage as it won't help in restoring peace&normalcy in Delhi. Delhi Police says they have filed 48 FIRs in the North East Delhi violence case.

2:20 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

According to Delhi Police, all the 106 arrested people are locals and that more arrests will be made on the basis of CCTV footage recovered. Police also said that they have got visuals of outsiders and they are being identified.

2:10 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: The condition of journalist (Akash who sustained injuries during #DelhiViolance) is better now. He is anxious which is very normal in these situations. He is young and should recover well.

2:00 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

An impleadment application filed in Delhi HC by advocate Sanjjiiv Kkumaar seeking direction to police to register FIR against social activist Harsh Mander, Radio Jockey Sayema, Swara Bhaskar, & AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. It also seeks direction to NIA to investigate

1:50 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Haryana Minister Ranjit Chautala on #DelhiViolence: Dange toh hote rahe hain. Pehle bhi hote rahe hain, aisa nahi hai. Jab Indira Gandhi ka assassination hua, toh puri Delhi jalti rahi. Yeh toh part of life hai, jo hote rehte hain.

1:40 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting over #DelhiViolence. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Minister Kailash Gahlot and other officers also attended the meeting. In the meeting, it was decided to provide relief material to these areas.

1:35 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Sonia Gandhi after submitting a memorandum to President: We call upon you (President) to ensure that life, liberty, & property of citizens are preserved. We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of the Home Minister for his inability to contain violence.

1:30 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Dr. Manmohan Singh: We called upon President to suggest to him that what has happened in last 4 days in Delhi is a matter of great concern&a matter of national shame in which at least 34 people have died&200 people are injured, it is a reflection on total failure of Central Govt.

1:05 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and other senior party leaders leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to President Kovind on Delhi violence.

12:50 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Death toll rises to 34 after one person passed away at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital in Shahdara.

12:40 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi: Death toll rises to 33 after another person passes away at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.

12:35 PM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava: As of now the situation is returning to normal. We are registering cases and proceeding with legal action, soon we will be making arrests. I hope all these things will contribute to normalcy

12:20 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi: A medical store owner Raisul Islam in Chand Bagh area says, "Situation is better now. I'm trying to provide medicines to the people who have urgent requirements. Members of both communities carried out a peace march in the area to help restore normalcy."

12:14 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

BSP Chief, Mayawati: In the guise of Delhi Violence, political parties are playing dirty politics. Centre should let police&system work freely, without any kind of interference. Delhi CM should play a major role in normalising the situation instead of doing politics in other states.

12:01 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava: As of now the situation is returning to normal. We are registering cases and proceeding with legal action, soon we will be making arrests. I hope all these things will contribute to normalcy.

10:10 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi: Latest visuals from Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khas. Roads in the violence-affected areas are being cleaned.

10:00 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: Death toll has increased to 30 at the hospital.

09:20 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Atul Garg, Director, Fire Department: We received 19 calls from 12 am till 8 am today from the violence-affected areas of North-east Delhi. More than 100 firemen have been deployed. The four fire stations in these areas have been provided with extra fire tenders. Senior officials are inspecting the affected areas. We did not face any resistance this time while carrying out the operations in the violence-affected areas

08:10 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal appeals to people to help the police and security agencies in restoring peace and maintaining law and order and communal harmony in the city

08:10 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava took stock of the situation in northeast Delhi. Security deployed at various locations in the area

08:05 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Deeply troubled over deaths in clashes in northeast Delhi: US House Foreign Committee

07:58 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendant of LNJP hospital confirms 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has confirms 25 deaths. Total death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 27 as of now.

07:55 AM | Thursday, 27 February 2020

Security forces conduct flag march in different parts of Northeast Delhi. Here are some visuals from Jafrabad and Maujpur areas.