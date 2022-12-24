Delhi traffic advisory for Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on December 25: Avoid these roads

Delhi traffic updates: In view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on Sunday, December 25, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. It said elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city in this regard. The residents are advised to plan their commute accordingly.
The procession will start at 10 am from Naya Bazaar and proceed further via Lahori Gate- Khari Baoli- Fatehpuri- Katra Baryan- Lal Kuan- Hauz Qazi Chowk- Ajmeri Gate and conclude at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi at about 1 pm.
"In view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on 25.12.2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. You are advised to plan your commute accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday.
Traffic Advisory
In view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on 25.12.2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 24, 2022
Traffic restrictions on these roads
Diversion points
Instructions to public