Delhi traffic advisory for Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on December 25: Avoid these roads

Delhi traffic updates: The procession will start at 10 am from Naya Bazaar and conclude at Ramlila Ground at 1 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Delhi traffic updates: In view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on Sunday, December 25, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. It said elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city in this regard. The residents are advised to plan their commute accordingly.

The procession will start at 10 am from Naya Bazaar and proceed further via Lahori Gate- Khari Baoli- Fatehpuri- Katra Baryan- Lal Kuan- Hauz Qazi Chowk- Ajmeri Gate and conclude at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi at about 1 pm.

"In view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on 25.12.2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. You are advised to plan your commute accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions on these roads

  • Naya Bazaar Road
  • Khari Baoli Road
  • Chuch Mission Road
  • Katra Baryan Road
  • Lal Kuan Bazaar Road
  • Hamdard Marg
  • Chawri Bazaar Road
  • Ajmeri Gate Road

Diversion points

  • Pili Kothi
  • Gali Qasim Jan
  • T POINT AT CHURCH MISSION ROAD/ SPM MARG
  • HAMDARD MARG
  • CHURCH MISSION ROAD CHAWRI BAZAAR ROAD
  • SPM MARG
  • SITA RAM BAZAAR ROAD
  • MAIN CHANDNI CHOWK ROAD AJMERI GATE CHOWK
  • KATRA BARYAN ROAD
  • GB ROAD (SHARDHANAND MARG)
  • NAYA BANS ROAD
  • ASAF ALI ROAD
  • LAL KUAN BAZAAR ROAD
  • R/A KAMLA MARKET

Instructions to public

  • Reach Railway Stations/Airport/1SBT well in time
  • Avail public transport Park only at designated places
  • Avoid roadside parking Report any unusual/unidentified object or person immediately
