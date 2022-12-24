Delhi traffic advisory for Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on December 25: Avoid these roads (file photo)

Delhi traffic updates: In view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on Sunday, December 25, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. It said elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city in this regard. The residents are advised to plan their commute accordingly.

The procession will start at 10 am from Naya Bazaar and proceed further via Lahori Gate- Khari Baoli- Fatehpuri- Katra Baryan- Lal Kuan- Hauz Qazi Chowk- Ajmeri Gate and conclude at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi at about 1 pm.

"In view of Swami Sradhanand Martyrdom Day procession on 25.12.2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. You are advised to plan your commute accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions on these roads

Naya Bazaar Road

Khari Baoli Road

Chuch Mission Road

Katra Baryan Road

Lal Kuan Bazaar Road

Hamdard Marg

Chawri Bazaar Road

Ajmeri Gate Road

Diversion points

Pili Kothi

Gali Qasim Jan

T POINT AT CHURCH MISSION ROAD/ SPM MARG

HAMDARD MARG

CHURCH MISSION ROAD CHAWRI BAZAAR ROAD

SPM MARG

SITA RAM BAZAAR ROAD

MAIN CHANDNI CHOWK ROAD AJMERI GATE CHOWK

KATRA BARYAN ROAD

GB ROAD (SHARDHANAND MARG)

NAYA BANS ROAD

ASAF ALI ROAD

LAL KUAN BAZAAR ROAD

R/A KAMLA MARKET

