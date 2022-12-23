Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Christmas, know which routes to avoid on December 25

In advance of the Christmas celebrations in the nation's capital, Delhi Police issued a traffic advice on Friday informing residents of the detours.

Massive crowds are expected in these Churches:

Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Nirmal Hriday Church at Majnu Ka Tila, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg, Saint Mariam Church at Burari, Methodist Church Lodhi Road, Christ Methodist Church near St. Stephen Hospital, St. James Church at Kashmiri Gate, Church of God at Hauz Khas, St. Francis Church at Tahirpur, and Emmanuel Baptist Church at Civil Lines are among the churches that are reportedly expecting large crowds of worshippers.

Heavy traffic is expected in these areas:

Gok Dak Khana, Rajpura Road, Ring Road Near Majnu Ka Tila, Lodhi Road, Sansad Marg, Lothian Road, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Africa Avenue Road, Burari Road, Patel Chowk, Butler Road Aurobindo Marg, DBG Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Church Road

The advisory stated that the traffic will be diverted from the RML roundabout heading towards Gol Dak Khana, the Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point heading towards Gol Dak Khana, the Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road heading towards Gol Dak Khana, and the Outer circle Connaught Place heading towards Gok Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

At Pandit Pant Marg, Dr Bishamber Das Marg, North Avenue Road, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, and Church Road, it was also stated that vehicles should be parked in single lanes.