Delhi schools to remain closed for next 5 days for students up to Class 5

In response to the ongoing cold weather conditions enveloping the national capital, Education Minister Atishi announced on Sunday that schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days, lasting until January 12, specifically for students from nursery to Class 5.

In a social media update on X, Atishi conveyed, "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to Class 5."

Originally scheduled to resume classes on January 8 (Monday) after the winter break that began on January 1, schools in Delhi faced a last-minute extension of the break until January 10. However, the Directorate of Education swiftly retracted the order, citing an "incorrectly issued" directive. Officials declared that a decision regarding the reopening of schools amidst the cold weather conditions would be deliberated on Sunday.

Over the past few days, Delhi and neighboring states have been grappling with cold to severe cold day conditions, with maximum temperatures plummeting below normal levels due to a thick layer of fog obstructing sunlight.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily forecast, "Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan during the next two days and significant decrease thereafter."

Saturday saw the national capital registering a maximum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, as reported by the IMD. On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature rose to 8.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

The weather forecast anticipates shallow fog, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 16 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In a parallel development, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration mandated holidays for students up to Class 8 in all schools in Noida and Greater Noida, extending until January 14, in response to the prevailing weather conditions.