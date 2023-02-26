Search icon
Delhi Horror! Man caught raping stray dog on camera, police not filing FIR; Here’s why

The video of the man's heinous behaviour, which amounted to animal cruelty, quickly went viral on social media, with many people condemning him for his behaviour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Representational Image (PTI)

In shocking news from Delhi, a person was caught on video raping a stray dog at a park in the Hari Nagar neighbourhood. The whole event was captured on camera, and the video has gone viral on social media, with many people condemning the man for his heinous act of animal cruelty.

An animal feeder who saw the crime and captured it on video contacted authorities to report it. A WhatsApp discussion snapshot, however, suggests that police authorities denied knowing about the rape of the dog. “SHO convinced him to not file a complaint and said that let the guy come again 2-3 days later then they will take action…”

In addition to condemning the man's reprehensible behaviour, several Twitter users also blasted the Delhi Police for ignoring the incident.

Pankhuri Pathak, a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has also spoken out against this and questioned why a case hasn't been filed. She tweeted to the Delhi Police and a few other authorities,  “Let us be clear. By not filing an FIR and arresting this monster, @DelhiPolice is shielding and enabling a rapist. What is stopping SHO Harinagar from taking action? (sic)”

“Is this not a crime?” she added slamming the alleged behaviour of the SHO.

One internet user commented, “Shame on us. And shame on the system that refuses to strengthen the weak laws that should prevent such incidents.” Another commented, “Everyone is criticizing the government but no one is opposing the mindset of people who are doing all this nonsense.” Another commented, “ Shame on the system which is so weak towards justice, the law & order which is denying justice to voiceless living souls. Humanity stooped to its lowest level.”

