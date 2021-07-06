Delhi govt launches new social security scheme for COVID-hit families - Know details

Under the new social security scheme launched, ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal launched a new social security scheme for coronavirus-hit families on Tuesday. He also launched a dedicated portal for the purpose of implementing the scheme.

“Delhi has faced four coronavirus waves, while the last one was most difficult one. This wave almost affected every family and many people lost their dear ones. Many children were orphaned, while many families lost their sole breadwinner. Being a responsible government, we have come up with this scheme,” CM Kejriwal said while announcing the scheme via video conferencing.

Details of the scheme

Under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 infections.

Furthermore, the new social security scheme promises another Rs 2500 per month to the family, in case the COVID-19 victim was the sole breadwinner.

The dedicated portal will be used to apply for financial assistance in such cases.

Will help such families file applications: CM

Delhi Chief Minister said, "Our representatives will also visit such families and help them in filling applications. I want to tell representatives not to conduct scrutiny of applications. If the families lack any document, we will help them in obtaining it. Don't find faults with their documents."

The Delhi government had earlier notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' first on June 22.