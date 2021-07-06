Delhi govt launches new social security scheme for COVID-hit families - Know details

Headlines

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Benefits of Ashwagandha for health

Benefits of eating hummus

Richest Indian-origin American business tycoons, their net worth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi govt launches new social security scheme for COVID-hit families - Know details

Under the new social security scheme launched, ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2021, 05:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal launched a new social security scheme for coronavirus-hit families on Tuesday. He also launched a dedicated portal for the purpose of implementing the scheme.

“Delhi has faced four coronavirus waves, while the last one was most difficult one. This wave almost affected every family and many people lost their dear ones. Many children were orphaned, while many families lost their sole breadwinner. Being a responsible government, we have come up with this scheme,” CM Kejriwal said while announcing the scheme via video conferencing.

Details of the scheme

Under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 infections.

Furthermore, the new social security scheme promises another Rs 2500 per month to the family, in case the COVID-19 victim was the sole breadwinner.  

The dedicated portal will be used to apply for financial assistance in such cases.

Will help such families file applications: CM

Delhi Chief Minister said, "Our representatives will also visit such families and help them in filling applications. I want to tell representatives not to conduct scrutiny of applications. If the families lack any document, we will help them in obtaining it. Don't find faults with their documents."

The Delhi government had earlier notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' first on June 22.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Emotional triumph: R Praggnanandha's mother's joy shines as he advances to chess World Cup semis

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Who is Mishal, Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik's wife given key role in Pakistan government?

Man behind Bigg Boss' voice stars in Sushmita Sen's Taali, see photos

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore firm to take on Hero, Britannia; here’s how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE