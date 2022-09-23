Search icon
Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear manufacturing factory in Narela, second incident in 24 hours

This is the second incident of a fire breaking out in Narela. A similar incident was reported yesterday when a fire broke out at a shoe factory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Representative Image/File Photo

A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela area of Delhi on Friday, a fire department official said. The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 8.37 am in the said factory at C 358, Narela Industrial Area, near MSC mall in northern Delhi after which as many as eight fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The official was unable to furnish any details regarding any injury or casualty in the incident. As per the latest reports, the firefighting operation is currently underway.

This is the second incident of a fire breaking out in the area. A similar incident was reported yesterday when a fire broke out at a shoe factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Thursday.

The police received information about the fire around 11.30 am, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The factory includes a basement, ground and two floors. The fire broke out on the first and second floors, officials said.

The fire was brought under control around 4.30 pm, they said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

