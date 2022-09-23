IMD weather update: Yellow alert issued in Delhi NCR, schools closed in Noida, Aligarh due to heavy rains

File Photo

Due to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and Western Disturbances, many states of India are battling heavy rains. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts in different states and cities to help navigate the heavy rainfall.

Delhi NCR

Rains continued to lash parts of Delhi, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas of the city. The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days. The weather department has predicted more rains on Friday (today). IMD issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.

Schools closed in Aligarh

District Basic Education Officer of Aligarh district also ordered to close all schools on September 23 and 24 given the heavy rainfall forecast. "India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that western UP will witness heavy rainfall. Admin is on alert," said Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department.

On Thursday, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Tamil Nadu Rains

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including coastal areas and areas adjourning the Western Ghats. The IMD said that most parts of the state would experience subdued weather as South West Monsoon turned weak in the state. Weathermen said that there was no specific system that would lead to a large-scale rainfall in the state.

The state capital Chennai is likely to receive thunderstorms and lighting in the next few days and there is a likelihood of light to moderate rains over the city.

Gurugram: All corporate offices and private institutions are advised to work from home

The Gurugram Disaster Management Authority, today, also advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure repair work of roads and drains are carried out smoothly by civic agencies. The authority also advised closing all schools and colleges on Friday in the larger public interest.