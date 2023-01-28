Search icon
Delhi: Car rams scooter, drags biker on roof for 350m, pillion rider dies

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on the internet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

Delhi: Car rams scooter, drags biker on roof for 350m, pillion rider dies (representational image)

In yet another hit-and-run case in Delhi, a car allegedly rammed into a scooter and dragged the rider on its roof for about 350 metres. The incident took place in the Keshav Puram area of the national capital on Thursday night. While the rider got injured in the accident, the pillion rider died on the spot.

According to the latest report, the second person has also lost his life, ANI reported on Saturday morning. Due to the impact of the collision, the scooter rider was thrown off the pilot seat of his two-wheeler and landed on the vehicle`s roof, according to the FIR registered at the Keshav Puram police station.

The biker was then allegedly dragged for 350 metres, the police said, adding that five persons were arrested in connection with the incident. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on the internet.

The biker was rushed to a nearby hospital, the police informed further. There were two people riding the scooty, one of them died in the accident while the other one is hospitalised.

In a similar incident at Khanjawala on New Year`s night, 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was driving a scooter, was allegedly rammed by a car and dragged for several kilometres as she held on to the vehicle in Outer Delhi`s Kanjhawala area.

The woman was found dead in the middle of the road, with her clothes tattered and torn. A total of seven persons, including the five occupants of the car, were arrested in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

