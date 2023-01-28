Search icon
Google HR loses job while interviewing candidate, says call was abruptly disconnected

The recruiter received a job offer from Google a year ago when he was taking his dog on a stroll.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Recently, Google announced 12,000 job cuts across departments days after massive layoffs by other tech companies like Meta, Amazon etc. Some of the affected employees of Google revealed that they were surprised and didn't see it coming. An employee of the tech giant said that he discovered his job loss when he could not access his official account, India Today reported. 

Meanwhile, a Google recruiter also lost his job while he was in the middle of an interview call with a potential candidate. He said the call was disconnected all of a sudden. He revealed that he tried to log in to an internal company website during the call Friday but failed to do so, India Today reported quoting Business Insider.

The recruiter, Dan Lanigan Ryan, has also shared his experience at Google and about the unexpected layoff in a LinkedIn post. When he received the job offer from Google a year ago, he was taking his dog on a stroll. However, just a year later, he was affected by the Google layoffs.

"I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call. My contract was just extended for another year and I was moved to the Cloud Sales recruitment team (an area that is seeing massive growth) and only a week ago there was talk of a pay rise, I've been caught off guard," he wrote.

