Video: Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, rescue operations underway

A building has collapsed in Delhi's Vijay Park area in Bhajanpura. The fire department is present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway. More details awaited. A video from the incident has surfaced on the internet.
(Video Source - Shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/FV3YDhphoE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023
The police officials said that the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained. According to police officials, the fire department received information at 3:05 pm.
