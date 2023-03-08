Video: Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, rescue operations underway

Video: Building collapsed in Delhi's Bhajanpura, rescue operations underway (Photo: ANI)

A building has collapsed in Delhi's Vijay Park area in Bhajanpura. The fire department is present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway. More details awaited. A video from the incident has surfaced on the internet.

(Video Source - Shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/FV3YDhphoE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

The police officials said that the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained. According to police officials, the fire department received information at 3:05 pm.

