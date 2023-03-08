Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi
topStoriesenglish

Video: Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, rescue operations underway

Delhi: The fire department is present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Video: Building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, rescue operations underway
Video: Building collapsed in Delhi's Bhajanpura, rescue operations underway (Photo: ANI)

A building has collapsed in Delhi's Vijay Park area in Bhajanpura. The fire department is present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway. More details awaited. A video from the incident has surfaced on the internet.

The police officials said that the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained. According to police officials, the fire department received information at 3:05 pm. 

READ | Telangana: Man set on fire after he sprinkles colour on another person during Holi celebrations

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Republic Day 2023: Discover India's cultural heritage and diversity through tableaux at annual Republic day parade
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 627 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.