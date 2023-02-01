Headlines

Delhi: 3 men arrested for firing at neighbor over parking issue in Usmanpur

According to police, the shooting incident happened at around 2.40 pm in the Usmanpur neighbourhood in northeast Delhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Three men were arrested for allegedly firing at one of their neighbours over the issue of parking a motorcycle, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Islam (29), Samad (18) and Shoaib (18) -- all from Usmanpur -- were arrested while efforts are being made to nab those absconding, they said.

The incident of firing took place around 2.40 pm in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area on January 30, police said.

According to the complainant, Mohd. Aslam, a quarrel took place between his son Munnawar and Salman about one week ago over the issue of parking a motorcycle, which was amicably settled.

However, on January 30 around 2 pm, Salman along with his relative Islam confronted Munnawar over the same issue and threatened him with dire consequences. Locals gathered there and Salman and Islam managed to escape from the spot, a senior police officer said.

But after 30-40 minutes, they both along with their relatives reached Munnawar's residence and fired shots at his father who was standing on the balcony of his house. During the inspection of the crime scene, two used cartridges were recovered from the spot, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ankit Singh said that after a detailed analysis of CCTV footage, five people involved in the brawl were identified as Salman and his relatives Islam, Salim, Samad and Shoaib. Seeing the police in action, all suspects along with their family members fled by locking their respective houses. They were trailed through technical surveillance.

On interrogation, Islam confessed to his crime and disclosed that all the five involved in the firing incident are close relatives and he was repeatedly being instigated by Salman to teach a lesson to Munnawar and his family. Further on the basis of Call Detail Records and technical surveillance, the location of other suspects Samad and Shoaib was traced in the Mustafabad area and they were subsequently arrested on Tuesday, he said.

"When interrogated, Samad and Shoaib disclosed that they were being teased by their local friends on the decision to compromise after a confrontation over a parking issue. They fired at his residence to create their dominance in the area and to send a strong message to Munnawar and his family," he added.

