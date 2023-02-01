Delhi MCD Mayor Polls: Elections to be held on Feb 6 after AAP-BJP tussle

In the midst of a conflict between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, the leaders of Delhi's civic council will reconvene on February 6 to elect a mayor after being delayed twice.

Even though the AAP won more seats than the BJP in the most recent election to the civic body, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had earlier claimed that the BJP was attempting to seize control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by electing a BJP leader to the position of mayor.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, proposed calling a meeting of the MCD House on February 6 to elect a mayor. The request was approved by the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, house session would be called in order to pick the mayor, according to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who has a contentious relationship with the AAP.

(Also Read: Budget 2023: FM announces maximum deposit level for Senior Citizens’ Saving Scheme from Rs 15 to 30 lakh)

After loud protests from AAP council members against the presiding officer's choice to swear in the 10 aldermen first, the inaugural meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned without electing the mayor and deputy mayor.

Rekha Gupta has been proposed by the BJP for the top position. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar are the candidates put forth by the AAP for the position of deputy mayor, whereas Kamal Bagri is the BJP's candidate.

According to news source PTI, the Delhi MCD requested that a session be called for the election of the mayor on February 10. Three times were recommended by the Kejriwal administration: February 3, 4, and 6.

(Also Read: PayPal layoffs: After Google, Microsoft, another tech company plans to fire 2,000 employees)

It should be mentioned that the councillors' meetings on January 6 and 24 did not allow for the election of the mayor because of heated arguments between the leaders of the AAP and the BJP.

Five one-year terms are available for the position of Delhi mayor; the first year is designated for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the final two are once more open. This year, Delhi will have a female mayor.

Following the merger of three divisions of the municipal body last year, this will be the city's first single mayorship in ten years.