Delhi: 22-year-old man bludgeons friend to death for money, nabbed

A 22-year old man who was in dire need of money first murdered and then robbed his friend in South-East Delhi's Shrinivaspuri area. The accused dumped the body of his friend on the railway track to make it look like an accident.

According to the police the accused has been identified as Farman (22) who was residing in Noida. He told the police that due to financial crisis his family sold their house in Shrinivaspuri after which he moved to Noida. "He currently did not have a job and wanted money to meet his needs. The mobile phone of the deceased as well as the knife used has been seized," said a police officer.

On January 21, Amar Colony police station were informed regarding a male body lying near a railway track. On reaching the spot, a decomposed body aged about 22-24 years was found. After crime team inspected the spot, the body was shifted to AIIMS hospital for identification.

Later, the deceased was identified as Arshad Ali (23), a resident of Gandhi Camp, SN Puri. Ali was missing since January 10 and was last seen with his friend Farman. Investigations revealed that Ali's mobile phone was being used by one Farhan, a resident of Haldauni in Noida. Subsequently, the mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Farhan told police that he purchased the mobile phone from one Farman, who lives in his village. Farman's house was found to be locked and raids were conducted in Noida and Delhi for his search.

On January 1, accused Farman was arrested from Okhla Sabji Mandi and the knife used in the offense was also recovered.

During interrogation, Farman disclosed that he planned to rob someone and on January 1, he came to Okhla Mandi to execute his plan. In the Mandi, he met his old friend Ali.

Farman purchased five beers from a nearby wine shop and he along with Arshad went to a deserted side of the railway track. They sat together and consumed beer.

When Arshad was intoxicated, he took the opportunity and hit a big stone on his head following which he became unconscious. He then slit his friends throat and robbed his mobile phone and other articles and fled from the spot. He later, sold the stolen mobile phone to Farhan. The accused later disclosed that he had intentionally taken Ali at an isolated location near the railway track and crashed his head with a stone, to mislead people and police as a railway accident.

