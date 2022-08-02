1,506 cases and 10.63 per cent positivity: Delhi sees sharp rise in Covid numbers

File photo

Delhi has reported 1,506 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in over a month, according to data shared by the health department on Tuesday.

The capital recorded a positivity rate of 10.63 per cent. This is the second day on the trot that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark, the data showed. The capital also reported three deaths due to the disease during the same period.

On Monday, the city reported a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent, the highest in six months, with 822 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities being reported.

The national capital had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24. The positivity rate and the daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.

Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. It logged 1,333 cases of the viral disease on Saturday with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three deaths were reported.

The city saw 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

READ | Monkeypox scare: Delhi reports third case, another Nigerian man tests positive for infection