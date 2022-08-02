Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

1,506 cases and 10.63 per cent positivity: Delhi sees sharp rise in Covid numbers

Covid cases in Delhi: This is the second day in the row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

1,506 cases and 10.63 per cent positivity: Delhi sees sharp rise in Covid numbers
File photo

Delhi has reported 1,506 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in over a month, according to data shared by the health department on Tuesday.

The capital recorded a positivity rate of 10.63 per cent. This is the second day on the trot that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark, the data showed. The capital also reported three deaths due to the disease during the same period.

On Monday, the city reported a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent, the highest in six months, with 822 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities being reported.

The national capital had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24. The positivity rate and the daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.

Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. It logged 1,333 cases of the viral disease on Saturday with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three deaths were reported.

The city saw 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

READ | Monkeypox scare: Delhi reports third case, another Nigerian man tests positive for infection 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.