Covid 4th wave in Delhi soon? With 2,146 fresh cases in capital, positivity rate rises to 17.8 percent

Representational image

With fears of the fourth wave of the pandemic looming over several countries, India is witnessing yet another spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, with the positivity rate getting higher and higher each day.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has seen a major spike, with over 2,000 cases being reported in just 24 hours. The national capital recorded 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi’s coronavirus tally on Wednesday is the highest that the national capital has seen in the past 180 days. This means that after the third wave of the pandemic, Delhi is now witnessing the highest number of Covid-19 cases this year.

The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 percent and seven deaths.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 21, it said. The government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday. On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 percent.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,75,540 and the number of deaths rose to 26,351, the official health bulletin declared. Now, the authorities are reinforcing the usage of masks and social distancing to avoid a 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

It is believed that the Covid-19 cases being detected in India are the Omicron sub-variants, which are believed to have a lower fatality rate, as compared to the deadly Delta variant.

(With PTI inputs)

