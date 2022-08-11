‘PM Narendra Modi should worry about 2024 polls’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after oath ceremony

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time in his political career on Wednesday, breaking off his previous alliance with BJP and joining hands with rival-turned-ally RJD, which is led by supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

After being sworn in as the CM of Bihar once again, Nitish Kumar displayed a front of confidence and strength in front of the BJP and said that even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he might not win in 2024.

Soon after reclaiming his position in the office, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interacted with media persons, he slammed BJP for claiming that state governor Phagu Chauhan will not be able to serve his full term, saying that the saffron party “will be back where they were after 2015 elections”.

While talking to reports, Nitish Kumar said, “Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (prime ministerial post)”

Along with Nitish Kumar, RJD leader, and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar for the second time after seven years. Earlier, Yadav used to be the Deputy CM of the state under Kumar itself.

After breaking off the alliance with BJP, Nitish Kumar announced that he will be forming a Mahagathbandhan with seven opposition parties and one independent party, including former rival RJD.

After the break-off between BJP and JD(U), the saffron party accused Nitish Kumar’s party of “betraying the mandate of the people” by forming a new government in the middle of the term. Some leaders also referred to him as “Paltu Ram”, a term coined for Kumar by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Meanwhile, the new cabinet of the RJD-JD(U) government is expected to be announced today, with RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also likely to be assigned a post.

