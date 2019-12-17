Anti-CAA protests: Violent clashes erupt in North-east Delhi's Zaffarabad, buses vandalised

As the protests against the Citizenship turned violent in several parts of the country, locals in East Delhi's Seelampur and Zaffarabad clashed with the police and vandalised at least three buses and set ablaze a police motorcycle along with other vehicles.

To control the situation, police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters.

According to police sources quoted by news agency ANI, a protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad, North East Delhi at 2 PM today. People gathered around 1:15 PM and marched towards Seelampur. Initially, the protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing.

"Around 2,000 people have gathered in Seelampur and Jaffrabad in the protest. They pelted stones and indulged in arson injuring police personnel," said Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Eastern Range.

Delhi Police is currently monitoring the situation in Jaffrabad area using a drone. As a security measure, all entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Entry & exit gates of Gokulpuri have also been closed.

Traffic movement has also been closed on the 66 feet road from Seelampur to Zaffarbad due to the protest, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. Delhi Metro also closed the stations around the area. In a series of tweets, it informed that the entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Seelampur, Gokukpuri, Jaffarad, and Maujpur-Babarpur will be closed, adding that trains will not be halting at these stations.

The clashes come at a time when protests turned violent in South Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University and New Friends Colony where vehicles were allegedly set ablaze by the protesters.

At least six policemen, two fire brigade personnel, and several students had been injured in the clashes. The police said that they were naming individuals in the FIR, lodged at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Jamia Nagar police stations after attempting to identify them via video footage. According to sources, the Crime Branch is to conduct an investigation into the matter.