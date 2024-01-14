As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

Additionally, the central commission has recommended that state governments consider suspending classes for students up to Class 5 as part of the efforts to address the deteriorating air quality.

Immediate anti-pollution measures have been implemented in Delhi-NCR as the air quality in the capital reached 'severe' levels on Friday. Following GRAP-III guidelines by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), all non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are now prohibited.

"(The) committee for operationalisation of GRAP called an emergency meeting today morning in view of sudden deterioration of air quality of Delhi-NCR from last evening. The Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8 point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect," the commission said in a statement.