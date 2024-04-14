Twitter
Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; check routes to avoid

Traffic restrictions have been announced on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and they will remain in place till April 14, 2024.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

article-main
To mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, a floral tribute will be held at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. Expecting a high turnout, the Delhi traffic police have imposed traffic regulations in the vicinity from 8 AM to 5 PM.

Traffic Advisory:

Sansad Marg will be closed to vehicles between Transport Bhawan and the T-point of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, allowing only pedestrian traffic.
Parking or stopping of vehicles will not be allowed on Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, and Talkatora Road.
General public entry will not be permitted.
Vehicles found parked in restricted areas will be towed away, and owners will face prosecution for improper parking and disobeying traffic rules. Towed vehicles will be placed in the Traffic Pit at Pandit Pant Marg towards Gole Dak Khana.

Diversion Points:

Diversions will be set up at Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Roundabout.

Routes to Avoid:

Roads to avoid include Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, and Pandit Pant Marg.

Available Parking:

Parking spaces are available at designated areas such as Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road, Patel Chowk Metro Station, Multi-Level Parking Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Connaught Place.
Commuters are urged to cooperate by avoiding the mentioned roads if possible and using public transport. Travelers heading to ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to plan their journey carefully to avoid inconvenience.

 

 

 

