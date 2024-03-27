SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow live score and updates from match 8 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and MI here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is determined to bounce back from their disappointing start to the IPL 2024 season as they prepare to face Mumbai Indians in their first home game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. Led by Pat Cummins, SRH narrowly missed out on victory in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, falling just four runs short of chasing down 208 runs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, captained by Hardik Pandya, are also seeking redemption after a close six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in their season opener. The five-time champions are adjusting to new leadership and will be feeling the pressure to avoid a second consecutive loss at the beginning of the 2024 edition.

Although SRH has only managed to secure one victory in their last five encounters against Mumbai Indians, today's match promises to be a closely contested battle. Both teams are eager to claim a crucial win and set the tone for the rest of the season.