SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow live score and updates from match 8 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and MI here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score
Sunrisers Hyderabad is determined to bounce back from their disappointing start to the IPL 2024 season as they prepare to face Mumbai Indians in their first home game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. Led by Pat Cummins, SRH narrowly missed out on victory in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, falling just four runs short of chasing down 208 runs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, captained by Hardik Pandya, are also seeking redemption after a close six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in their season opener. The five-time champions are adjusting to new leadership and will be feeling the pressure to avoid a second consecutive loss at the beginning of the 2024 edition.

Although SRH has only managed to secure one victory in their last five encounters against Mumbai Indians, today's match promises to be a closely contested battle. Both teams are eager to claim a crucial win and set the tone for the rest of the season.

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Mar 2024, 06:24 PM

    SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

    Hardik Pandya: We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good track, we were solid in the last game. Didn't plan properly, that cost us the game. 13 games to go, we need to keep doing the right things. We are positive and looking forward to the challenge. Just trying to spend time with all the players. Getting to know them better. One change, Luke misses out.

    Pat Cummins: Looks like a good wicket. Not too upset. It's a tough tournament, the crowd and conditions will help. A couple of changes. Head comes in for Jansen. Natarajan has a niggle. We got a great squad, the players playing tonight got to give their eveything.

  • 27 Mar 2024, 06:05 PM

    SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score:

  • 27 Mar 2024, 06:04 PM

    SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score: Squads

    Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy.

  • 27 Mar 2024, 06:04 PM

    SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians from Hyderabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

