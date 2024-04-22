RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians eye revenge against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in reverse fixture

Follow live score from match 38 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and MI here.

The Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, currently sit at the top of the points table as they prepare to face the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. This will be the second encounter between these two teams in IPL 2024, with the Rajasthan Royals having emerged victorious in the previous match at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets.

Rajasthan enters the game following a thrilling victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where Jos Buttler's outstanding performance overshadowed Sunil Narine's century at the Eden Gardens, resulting in a two-wicket win on the final ball. With six wins out of their first seven games, Rajasthan has been in excellent form.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have had a contrasting season compared to their upcoming opponents. The five-time champions currently find themselves in the bottom half of the points table with just three wins from four games. In their previous match, Pandya and his team secured a victory against the Punjab Kings.