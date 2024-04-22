Twitter
Cricket

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians eye revenge against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in reverse fixture

Follow live score from match 38 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and MI here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score
The Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, currently sit at the top of the points table as they prepare to face the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. This will be the second encounter between these two teams in IPL 2024, with the Rajasthan Royals having emerged victorious in the previous match at the Wankhede Stadium by six wickets.

Rajasthan enters the game following a thrilling victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where Jos Buttler's outstanding performance overshadowed Sunil Narine's century at the Eden Gardens, resulting in a two-wicket win on the final ball. With six wins out of their first seven games, Rajasthan has been in excellent form.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have had a contrasting season compared to their upcoming opponents. The five-time champions currently find themselves in the bottom half of the points table with just three wins from four games. In their previous match, Pandya and his team secured a victory against the Punjab Kings.

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM

    RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

  • 22 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM

    RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians from Jaipur. Stay tuned for latest updates.

