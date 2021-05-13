Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma facing tough times, couple share their pain on social media

The second wave of COVID-19 has surely hit everyone hard as now Yuzvendra Chahal's parents have tested positive for coronavirus and his father is hospitalised with "severe symptoms".

Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to break the news. She, in a series of stories, wrote, "My parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home.

"I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I'm taking all the precautions, but Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family," she added.

Dhanashree posted several stories and had also revealed that when she was in the IPL bio-bubble, her mother and brother had also tested positive for COVID but they recovered.

"It's been really tough and challenging for me as mother and brother tested positive. I was in IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they've recovered," Dhanashree wrote.

She also mentioned that her uncle and aunt died of COVID-related complications.

Chahal was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The T20 tournament was postponed indefinitely after several players and support staff tested positive despite being in the IPL bio-bubble.

Chahal had picked up just four wickets in seven matches during IPL 2021 but his economic spells in the middle overs helped RCB to register five wins from seven games.