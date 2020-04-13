'Your grass needs a mow': Michael Vaughan hilariously trolls Ravindra Jadeja on his swordsmanship post

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is well known for making cheeky remarks on social media as he found his next victim in Team India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja took to social media to share a video of him showcasing his swordsmanship skills in his backyard.

" A "SWORD" MAY LOOSE IT'S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT'S MASTER #rajputboy," the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer captioned his post on Instagram.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Responding to this post, Vaughan dropped a hilarious comment on the video and pointed out that Jadeja needs to cut the grass in his yard.

"Your grass needs a mow rockstar," his reply read on IG.

HERE IS THE COMMENT:

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 8447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 273 fatalities have been reported.