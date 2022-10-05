'You will never reach your destination if you..': Jasprit Bumrah hits back at critics with a cryptic message

Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo)

India's chances of winning a second T20 World Cup were dashed after star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the next ICC event in Australia. After suffering a stress fracture in his back, the fast bowler was ruled out of the tournament. On Wednesday, Bumrah posted a mysterious narrative on his Instagram account, mocking his critics.

Jasprit Bumrah missed India's Asia Cup campaign owing to an injury and only returned to play in the T20I series against Australia last month. However, due to a small back ailment, the pacer was ruled out of the opening T20I against South Africa. The injury was later proven to be far more serious than first assumed, shutting him out of the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah's injury created a meme frenzy on the internet, with numerous fans abandoning India's ambition of an ICC title since the pacer's injury in 2013. Many fans even questioned the Indian cricketer's loyalty to the national team, labeling him only a franchise player. The bowling legend turned to Instagram, criticizing his critics with a famous Winston Churchill quote.

“You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks,” read Bumrah's story.

Earlier, the Indian bowler expressed his regret at losing out on the ICC major tournament in Australia later this month. The Indian bowling attack has been under under scrutiny since their early withdrawal from the Asia Cup, and Bumrah's injury has just added to their troubles.

"I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care, and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah had tweeted after he was ruled out of the T20 WC.

