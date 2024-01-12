'You feel...': Rohit Sharma reacts to furious yelling at Shubman Gill following run out in IND-AFG 1st T20I

Rohit had a forgettable outing upon his return as the Indian skipper, as he found himself in a dreadful mix-up with Shubman Gill during the 1st T20I match.

There were high expectations for Rohit Sharma as he stepped onto the field for Team India in a T20I match, marking his return since the devastating World Cup 2022 loss to England. Taking charge of the team, Rohit partnered with Shubman Gill as they opened the innings against Afghanistan in the series opener at Mohali on Thursday.

In the first over of the Indian innings, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rohit played a dot ball before confidently stepping forward and striking the ball towards the mid-off region. Unfortunately, Gill, who was standing at the non-striker's end, was caught off guard and failed to respond to Rohit's call for a quick single. Gill attempted to send Rohit back, but it was too late as the Indian opener had already sprinted to complete the single. This mix-up resulted in a heated exchange between Rohit and Gill.

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit wore a wide smile as he was prompted to recount his swift dismissal in the series opener against Afghanistan.

“These things happen (on the run-out). When it happens you feel frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team. Everything will not go your way. We won the game, that's more important. I wanted Gill to carry on, unfortunately, got out after playing a very good little innings,” Rohit said.

In his comeback match at Mohali, the 36-year-old suffered a disappointing dismissal, failing to score a single run in just two balls. However, despite this setback, India managed to secure a comfortable victory over the opposing team, thanks to the outstanding performance of all-rounder Shivam Dube. Dube showcased his exceptional skills by delivering a rapid knock, remaining unbeaten with an impressive score of 60 runs off just 40 balls. His remarkable contribution enabled India to successfully chase down the target of 159 runs in a mere 17.3 overs. Notably, other players such as Gill (23), Tilak Varma (26), and Jitesh Sharma (31) also played pivotal roles with their batting performances. Following his remarkable performance Dube was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match award.

