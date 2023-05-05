‘Ye pura credit le jata hai’: Ishan Kishan takes a hilarious dig at Suryakumar Yadav after MI beat PBKS

Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians star batters Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav had an amazing day with the bat against Punjab Kings in the 46th match of IPL 2023. Chasing 214, MI skipper had another bad start as he got dismissed without scoring any run but his partner Ishan Kishan took the responsiblity in his hands and scored 75 off just 41 balls. However, Suryakumar Yadav, who came at number 4, overshadowed Ishan’s performance by striking at the rate of 212 and scored 66 off 31 balls. Both made a significant partnership of 116 runs for the 4th wicket.

In a post match interaction, shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) on Twitter, While talking about Surya Kumar’s innings the southpaw mockingly said, “Jab aap (Suryakumar Yadav) Sam Curran ko charo taraf maar rahe the mai soch raha tha k Jis din mera acha innings aata hain, yeh pura credit le jate hain (When you were hitting Sam Curran all over I was thinking, Whenever I do well...he takes away all credit)”.

After losing two consecutive matches in the inaugural stage of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians fought back and won 5 out of 9 games this season. With 10 points Rohit Sharma and Co are on the verge of being in the top 4. If MI beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 6 then the five times champion will be either on the 2nd or on third place in the points table, depending on GT vs RR result.

However, the management must be concerned about Rohit Sharma’s form as the skipper has scored only one half century in his last 23 IPL innings (including last season). MI have its next two games with CSK and RCB and if Rohit Sharma scores in these fixture it will give his side a big relax.