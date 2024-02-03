Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Young Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal made a significant mark on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England in Visakhapatnam by notching up his maiden double century. Resuming from an overnight score of 179, the 22-year-old reached the milestone after the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jaiswal now stands as the third youngest Indian to achieve a double century in Tests, following Vinod Kambli (21 years 32 days) and Sunil Gavaskar (21 years 277 days). Javed Miandad of Pakistan holds the overall record, achieving this feat at the age of 19 years 140 days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored a double century in:



Ranji Trophy

Duleep Trophy

Irani Cup

Test cricket



pic.twitter.com/dXRLv2ygDE Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddalvohraFebruary 3, 2024

Jaiswal's journey to the double century included dispatching debutant England spinner Shoaib Bashir for consecutive boundaries. On Day 1, he had played a pivotal role with an unbeaten 179, guiding India to a favorable position despite England's consistent strikes.

Taking on the England spinners, Jaiswal displayed aggression by smashing Tom Hartley for three successive boundaries to set the tempo for his innings.

Reflecting on his performance, Jaiswal stated, 'I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end. I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team.'