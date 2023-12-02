Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

WPL 2024 auction: 165 cricketers to go under the hammer on December 9

Each of the five teams participating in the league will have the opportunity to fill a maximum of 30 slots, with nine spots reserved for foreign players.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

A total of 165 cricketers will participate in the highly anticipated Women's Premier League auction (WPL 2024) in Mumbai on December 9th. The list includes 104 Indian players, 61 overseas players, and 15 players from associate nations. Among them, 56 are experienced players who have represented their countries at the highest level, while 109 are promising uncapped talents.

Each of the five teams participating in the league will have the opportunity to fill a maximum of 30 slots, with nine spots reserved for foreign players. 

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin and Australia's Kim Garth are among the top players, with a base price of INR 50 lakh. Additionally, four players, namely Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Amy Jones (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), and Georgia Wareham (Australia), fall into the INR 40 lakh category. Furthermore, there are 30 players included in the INR 30 lakh category.

The list of capped Indian players includes Fulmali Bharti, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, S Meghana, Meghana Singh, Devika Vaidya, Nuzhat Parweeb, Sushma Verma, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Preeti Bose, Gouher Sultana, Prathyusha Challuru, Monica Patel, Manis Joshi, Anuja Patil, Swagatika Rath, Soni Yadav, and Pranavi Chandra.

The Gujarat Giants are set to participate in the WPL 2024 auction with the most substantial purse of INR 5.95 crore, whereas the Mumbai Indians possess the lowest amount of INR 2.1 crore.

