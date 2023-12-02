Headlines

Cricket

IPL 2024: Here's how much Hardik Pandya will earn after getting traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and was part of the team till 2022, winning four out of five IPL titles. Now that he will be playing again for Mumbai Indians, let us tell you how much money Hardik Pandya stands to make from the tournament.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Hardik Pandya had a smashing career in cricket this year. India's star all-rounder not only took his team Gujarat Titans to the IPL finals in 2023 but also played a crucial role in India's victory in Asia Cup 2023. He was a player to look out for in World Cup 2023 but was ruled out in the middle of the tournament due to an ankle injury. 

However, Hardik Pandya is now all set to make a grand return to IPL 2024 with Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya was to be retained by the Gujarat Titans, which he captained and led to glory in IPL 2022, he was recently traded to his home team Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and was part of the team till 2022, winning four out of five IPL titles. Now that he will be playing again for Mumbai Indians, let us tell you how much money Hardik Pandya stands to make from the tournament.

There are two kinds of trades in IPL. One is the one-way trade where an IPL franchise can buy one or more players from another team. The second is a two-way trade in which the team swaps players. 

Hardik Pandya moving back to Mumbai Indians is a one-way trade which means the Mumbai Indians will have to pay Rs 15 crore annual IPL fees which was the amount that Gujarat Titans spent for his services. 

Hardik Pandya will also obtain a percentage of an undisclosed transfer fee which is applicable in the case of one-way trades.

The BCCI has no cap on transfer fees, which is consulted between the player and the team he will no longer be a part of. In this case, Mumbai Indians will have to pay transfer fees to the Gujarat Titans.

Here the player can ask for a percentage of the transfer fees, which is a one-time payment, as per a report. Once a transfer agreement is signed, it is sent to the BCCI for final approval and formalities. The transfer fee for Hardik Pandya has not made public yet. 

For the unversed, the IPL 2024 auction is all set to take place in Dubai on December 19. Apart from Hardik Pandya, the other cricketers who went through a one-way trade this season are Romario Shepherd, from Lucknow SuperGiants to Mumbai Indians, and Cameron Green, who is shifting from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

