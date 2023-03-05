WPL 2023: USA's Tara Norris takes first fifer of the Women's Premier League as DC beat RCB by 60 runs

Image Source: Twitter

Tara Norris made history on Sunday when she became the first player to take a five-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League. The Delhi Capitals spinner delivered a stunning performance, posting figures of 5/29 to help shut down Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Norris took the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight, and Kanika Ahuja, and had the opportunity to achieve a hat-trick when she dismissed Ghosh and Ahuja in consecutive deliveries.

First player from an Associate Nation in #TATAWPL First player to take a -fer in TATA WPL



Norris was selected as the fifth overseas player for the Delhi Capitals due to her impressive credentials as a cricketer from an Associate member country. At 24 years of age, she is a formidable presence on the international cricket scene, representing the United States.

According to the WPL regulations, only four foreign players are permitted in the starting lineup. However, teams may opt to field an additional overseas player if they so choose.

The rule states, “A team will be allowed to have a maximum of five overseas players, four of whom may come from Full Member nations and the fifth from an Associate Member nation.”

The 24-year-old American left-arm seamer has made a name for herself in England's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, where she finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for the Southern Vipers in the 2020 season, taking 12 wickets. She has also played a total of 5 T20Is for the national team, and has previously represented both the Vipers and the Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League. Her impressive performances have earned her a reputation as one of the most promising young bowlers in the game.

The other international cricketers in the Delhi Capitals' lineup to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore were skipper Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, and Jess Jonassen.

Talking about the match, DC posted 223 runs, bolstered by a 162-run opening wicket partnership between Lanning and Shafali Verma. Both Delhi openers notched half-centuries as a result. In response, RCB had a promising start, but were ultimately thwarted by Capsey and Norris.

