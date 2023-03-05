Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

WPL 2023: USA's Tara Norris takes first fifer of the Women's Premier League as DC beat RCB by 60 runs

Norris was selected as the fifth overseas player for the Delhi Capitals due to her impressive credentials as a cricketer from an Associate member country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

WPL 2023: USA's Tara Norris takes first fifer of the Women's Premier League as DC beat RCB by 60 runs
Image Source: Twitter

Tara Norris made history on Sunday when she became the first player to take a five-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League. The Delhi Capitals spinner delivered a stunning performance, posting figures of 5/29 to help shut down Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

Norris took the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight, and Kanika Ahuja, and had the opportunity to achieve a hat-trick when she dismissed Ghosh and Ahuja in consecutive deliveries.

Norris was selected as the fifth overseas player for the Delhi Capitals due to her impressive credentials as a cricketer from an Associate member country. At 24 years of age, she is a formidable presence on the international cricket scene, representing the United States. 

According to the WPL regulations, only four foreign players are permitted in the starting lineup. However, teams may opt to field an additional overseas player if they so choose.

The rule states, “A team will be allowed to have a maximum of five overseas players, four of whom may come from Full Member nations and the fifth from an Associate Member nation.”

The 24-year-old American left-arm seamer has made a name for herself in England's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, where she finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for the Southern Vipers in the 2020 season, taking 12 wickets. She has also played a total of 5 T20Is for the national team, and has previously represented both the Vipers and the Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League. Her impressive performances have earned her a reputation as one of the most promising young bowlers in the game.

The other international cricketers in the Delhi Capitals' lineup to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore were skipper Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, and Jess Jonassen. 

Talking about the match, DC posted 223 runs, bolstered by a 162-run opening wicket partnership between Lanning and Shafali Verma. Both Delhi openers notched half-centuries as a result. In response, RCB had a promising start, but were ultimately thwarted by Capsey and Norris.

READ| WPL 2023: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning star with bat as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bank Holidays 2023 Alert! Banks to remain closed on March 8 for Holi, check bank closure dates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.