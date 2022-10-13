Search icon
Worst drop of all-time? Four New Zealand fielders run for catch but no one makes an attempt, watch

New Zealand dropped one of the easiest catches during the league stage of the tri-series fixture against Bangladesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:03 PM IST

Worst drop of all-time? Four New Zealand fielders run for catch but no one makes an attempt, watch
The missed opportunity in the 1st over

New Zealand cruised to a 48-run win over Bangladesh in the tri-nation series on Wednesday, securing a spot in the tournament final. The team, captained by Tim Southee, scored 208/5 in 20 overs before restricting Bangladesh to 160/7.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for the visitors with 70 from 44 deliveries, but it wasn't enough as an unusual event occurred in only the first over of the innings, resulting in a lifeline for Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The left-handed batter charged down the track against Trent Boult of New Zealand, who pitched the delivery slightly back. Shanto swung his bat aimlessly, unable to adjust to the length, and found a top edge soaring high. While it appeared Devon Conway had called for the catch, he was distracted by the game, and the ball fell with four New Zealand fielders, including Boult, standing motionless.

The left-arm pacer was left furious with Conway as the players were in disbelief over the fielding lapse. Conway later made an apologetic gesture towards his teamates.

Earlier, Shakib came in at number four and made his intentions obvious, dancing down the wicket on the opening ball and smashing a booming boundary. In just 21 balls, the left-hander and Soumya Sarkar put on a 43-run stand, leading Bangladesh to 90/2 at the end of 10 overs.

Before being bowled by Milne for 23 runs off 16 balls, Sarkar played some entertaining strokes to assist the captain in Bangladesh's pursuit of the massive target.

Afif Hossain did not cause any trouble for the hosts, as Bracewell sent him back to the pavilion in the 12th over, giving him his second wicket. Bangladesh continued to lose wickets and ultimately fell short by 48 runs.

